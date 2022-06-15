VALDOSTA – The Salvation Army was given the green light to acquire four parcels of land totaling 0.75 acres through a rezone from Single-Family Residential to Multi-Family Residential in the downtown historic district.
The properties are generally located along the southside of Virginia Avenue, west of North Troup Street. This is directly behind and to the north of the existing Salvation Army main facility, located at the northwest corner of Smithland Place and North Troup Street.
The existing main facility to the south is zoned R-P which allows both the main use and the possibility of transitional housing (through CUP). However, these other properties zoned R-6 do not allow transitional housing facilities at all, and a rezoning to at least R-M is required, according to city information. The properties are located within an established residential character area which caps the possible zoning change at R-M. It is the intent of the organization to rezone these properties to R-M for now.
The acquisition is a stepping stone in the Salvation Army’s plan to get more of the appropriate zoning categories in place to support their vision to expand their overall facility to include six to eight properties under one “campus” master plan, which includes some more transitional housing building space.
Matt Martin, city planner and administrator, made it clear in his report that rezoning is only half of the battle, as the organization still has to contend with the Historic Preservation Commission. Still, the planning committee found the intentions to be consistent with the use of the historic district.
“Currently, the proposed master plan is ‘extremely draft’ and has a long way to go. Staff is supportive of the overall idea of tying the Salvation Army’s existing facilities into one cohesive campus location, with perhaps some expansions at an appropriate scale,” he said.
Salvation Army Valdosta Capt. Chris Thomas explained to City Council that the organization’s expansion plans hope to address the growing concerns about homelessness, lack of housing and the involvement of law enforcement.
“One of our issues is housing. We’re having a housing problem. The homeless population normally have two options: stay at our shelter until their time limit is up or move on. We have vandals that come onto the adjacent property next to our shelter and get into trouble. We’d love to provide them with something positive in the form of affordable housing that’s a step up from the shelter,” he said.
With this latest approval, the Salvation Army now has three of the Virginia Avenue properties, a fourth property under contract and has ongoing ambitions to acquire the remaining two properties to the east. The final rezones will be reviewed by the HPC at a future date.
