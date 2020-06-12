Salvation Army closes thrift store

VALDOSTA – After initially closing its family thrift store due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army will permanently close the store, officers announced.
“The decision to close the store was not made lightly, but after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice,” Lt. Chris Thomas said in a statement.
The store, 1015 N. Ashley St., operated for more than 30 years and served the purpose of fundraising for Salvation Army services.
The agency assists with finances, food, shelter and youth character building. Thomas said the services could no longer be sustained through the store due to the pandemic and a financial crisis.
“The Salvation Army regularly reviews the financial performance of its stores, services and programs to ensure maximum efficiency, and available offerings are discontinued only when absolutely necessary,” he said.
The pandemic caused the thrift store to suffer additional pressures which acted in the decision to permanently close. Six people were laid off due to the closure.
The Salvation Army continues assistance for financial hardship and its other services at its office at 320 Smithland Place.
“The Salvation Army’s social services offices throughout the state remain available to assist with needs in the community,” Thomas said.
Visit salvationarmygeorgia.org for available locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.