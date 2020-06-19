Salvation Army bids farewell to Starr

VALDOSTA – Salvation Army will bid farewell to a former commander this weekend.
Pamela Starr and children Jennie and Josh will say goodbye to Valdosta Sunday, June 21.
"Lowndes County has been their home since June 2014 when they arrived to provide leadership to the Salvation Army in Valdosta," according to a statement from the Salvation Army. "Even after resigning from that role in January 2016, Pam and her children continued to volunteer and stay active with the Salvation Army as church members.
"Pam and Jennie provided leadership to the youth. The entire family enjoyed helping with Christmas ministry and provided music for Sunday’s church services."
Pam began working for the Salvation Army again in June 2017.
"This time not as an officer but as the caseworker," according to the statement. "The Georgia Bridgemen also played a big part of their lives while in Valdosta. Jennie spent three years with the band and is now a Lowndes High School graduate as of 2017.
"Her younger brother, Josh, has been a Bridgemen since his freshman year. He will be a senior this fall and will be living with his father in Lowndes County while school is in session, so he can stay active with the Bridgemen and graduate as a Viking in 2021. Pam served on the high school’s uniform committee and enjoyed traveling with the band every chance she had."
Pam Starr will be a Salvation Army officer again as a sergeant in Brunswick when she moves Sunday, June 21.
She will provide leadership for the Salvation Army in Brunswick which includes a church, family store and a shelter. Jennie has been accepted to the College of Coastal Georgia where she will enroll as a student this fall in anticipation of becoming a registered nurse.
The Salvation Army hosts a farewell event for the family noon Sunday, June 21, for cake and punch. The event will be drive-through style for people with vehicles and walk-up outside to keep everyone safe and socially distant during the coronavirus pandemic.
