VALDOSTA – National Engineers Week has come around, yet again, and the city is showing its support.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Engineer Pat Collins led a proclamation Monday at Valdosta City Hall.
“And whereas founded in 1951, National Engineers Week is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future in the engineering workforce by increasing an understanding of an interest in engineering and technology careers,” Matheson said, reading from the proclamation.
A newly elected mayor, this week marks Mathson's first time being involved in National Engineers Week.
He said he was attending college and living with two engineers when he realized the importance of the group.
“Everything we walk on or walk in has had an engineer’s touch,” he said.
Collins echoed Matheson as he said engineers have been involved with all infrastructure from sidewalks to elevators.
Engineers are licensed to guard the community’s health and welfare, he said.
“There’s a public expectation that when you get on an elevator or you stand in a building or you cross the street that you’re going to be able to get there safely,” Collins said.
As Matheson’s term continues, so will his support of the city’s engineering department, he said.
Collins said the department “appreciates the recognition from the community.”
National Engineers Week is from Feb. 16-22 and will resume with a tour of the Traffic Management Center where Traffic Manager Larry Ogden will speak on the benefits of the facility. The tour will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the TMC, 310 E. Adair St. The public is invited to attend.
Call the engineering department at (229) 259-3530 for more information.
