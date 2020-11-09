Sallas Mahone students meet Mars geologist

VALDOSTA – Sallas Mahone Elementary School fifth-graders had an opportunity to arrange her students to meet with a geologist who is working on the Mars Rover project.
One of the many things he discussed was how the rover will get picked up in orbit around Mars and brought back to Earth when the mission is finished, school officials said in a statement.
"These fifth-grade students were so interested in his work and had many questions for him," school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.