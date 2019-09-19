Sallas Mahone starts perennial garden

Submitted PhotosArlene Manning and Bill Embry’s fifth-grade homerooms started a perennial garden outside of Sallas Mahone Elementary School. 

Submitted Photos

Arlene Manning and Bill Embry’s fifth-grade homerooms started a perennial garden outside of Sallas Mahone Elementary School. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you