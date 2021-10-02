VALDOSTA – Yvette Owens prays for and with COVID-19 patients in South Georgia Medical Center.
A part-time SGMC chaplain, she said she prays for patients and their loved ones and demonstrates compassion, all while praying that she stays mentally strong.
She talks with patients, learn their backgrounds and try to ease their minds away from their current circumstances. She connects with them and lets them know they're loved, Owens said.
“Those days are beautiful because I feel like I’m more blessed going in those rooms and talking to people because you never know somebody’s story until you start talking to them," she said. "There’s so much rich history in those hospital beds. … If you didn’t have the job that I have, you would never know those stories. You would never know the history that’s in those rooms and that’s such a blessing.”
Owens is one of the chaplains at South Georgia Medical Center.
The hospital employs two full-time staff members, 10 volunteers and seven part-time chaplains. None of the volunteers work with patients who've been diagnosed with COVID-19; only six staff members do.
Owens comes to work twice a month to visit with patients, check on the medical staff and facilitate virtual visits between a patient and family members.
Owens, who started as a volunteer at SGMC in 2006, works with people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and with people who are admitted into the hospital for other reasons. She’s been a paid hospital employee for the last seven years.
She noted baptisms have been performed at SGMC for people.
The chaplains act as a bridge between patients and their families, frequently being a source of communication.
“Since we’ve been in (the) COVID (pandemic), we do a little bit more because the patients’ families cannot go into the rooms; so, we’ve now started doing window visits,” she said. “That means, families, they can come in but they can only visit at the window.”
Owens said she is right there beside the families during the visits, offering support.
“It’s sad and disheartening because you really want them to be in the room … just for the family member to touch them, touch their hand, stroke their hair and kiss them on the cheek,” she said.
“As a chaplain, you really want that interaction and for them to be able to do that, and you have to stay steadfast on your knees even though you’re standing up praying for the family, for some type of relief, even though it might not come. Sometimes, they might go home, and sometimes, they don’t.”
Video chat is another option for family members to visit with their loved ones. The chaplains wear personal protective equipment before entering a patient's room to allow them to virtually speak to their families.
Prior to the pandemic, Owens said she was acclimated to interacting with families more in the rooms.
Prayers & PPE
Brian Sayre, director of SGMC’s chaplain services, said chaplains will wear PPE and accompany family members to the bedside if a person is dying.
He added families are receptive to this act of support.
“I find it humbling and an honor to serve faithfully in that way and fear doesn’t even come into the equation. We just want to show love and compassion and concern with our family members and our patients who have been inflicted with this," he said.
"It’s a privilege to be there with them during some of these very difficult moments, especially if their condition is worsening, to be with them, to help provide them with some peace, comfort. It’s meaningful beyond words.”
Sayre said the hospital has had more deaths than usual since the start of the pandemic.
One of the center’s chaplains who worked a 24-hour on-call shift saw 10 deaths during that period. Sayre said 10 deaths is the most SGMC has had in a 24-hour period. Not all of them were COVID-19 related, though “a lot of them were,” he said.
Sayre added he recently filled out the most sympathy cards he’s ever had to complete.
Sympathy cards are given to families who have lost loved ones. The cards are from the chaplain services department. Sayre said the cards let families know they are in the prayers and thoughts of hospital staff.
Coping with death
“The virus has probably doubled the amount of deaths we’ve had to work in a normal situation,” Sayre said. “… In the past three weeks, we’ve been in this phase of this particular surge. We’re in that phase where unfortunately so many people are progressing to death.”
Owens said there have been instances, not often, where she has visited with a person only for him or her to die hours later.
When this happens, she finds comfort that she was able to interact with the person before his or her final moments.
"It’s shocking, but on the other hand, I’m glad I was able to be there to at least talk to them, so that when I called the family and talked to the family, I could actually say I did it," she said.
When Owens is faced with grief at the hospital, she first prays for the patient and family before praying for herself so that she can continue to assist others.
She also prays for SGMC's medical staff.
Caring for entire hospital
Owens said the chaplain department cares for the entire hospital, including those who are caring for patients. She said she's had to meet with medical staff members who've had COVID-19 multiple times or who have been affected by it in other ways.
“People don’t realize when a nurse is on that floor, they have more than just that family member they’re taking care of," she said. "They might be taking care of three patients, probably, maybe four. … They’re trying to maintain everything."
Owens said there's been situations when a nurse is caring for two patients with the virus, both dying five minutes apart from one another.
When this happens, she checks on the nurse.
“That’s my job is to make sure that they’re doing good, and then to start praying for myself, start trying to heal myself, so that I can go to the next person," Owens said. "It’s not easy all the time, but it’s something that as a chaplain, we took up when we said yes, we want that call.”
Chaplains are usually involved in meetings with families when doctors must deliver bad news about worsening conditions.
Sayre said the emotional and spiritual support is necessary, and his chaplains are glad to be with families as they process information they just received.
He called having the chaplains present "invaluable."
“Tragedy comes at any time, and those are some difficult moments, and it’s really a priority for this hospital to be able to provide grief support, emotional support and spiritual support around-the-clock, 24/7," Sayre said.
Not all work days are ridden with sorrow for the SGMC chaplains.
Sometimes, they see a positive result.
Owens gave the example of a male patient on a ventilator. She said his family would video chat and visit him every Saturday. Now, "he's up and moving around."
Chaplains are available to anyone who visits a SGMC campus.
Spiritual care is accessible for all patients, Sayre said.
“Good patient care is holistic care, and holistic care by definition includes spiritual care," he said, "and we here at SGMC realize and value that reality."
Visit sgmc.org/our-services/spiritual-care/ for more information.
