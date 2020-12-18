VALDOSTA – In celebration of Saint Nicholas Day, also called the Feast of Saint Nicholas, St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently received a special visitor.
Saint Nicholas visited the school to share his story with the students, school officials said in a statement.
"St. Nicholas was a fourth century bishop, who dedicated his life to serving God and was known throughout the land for his generosity to those in need and his love for children," school officials said. "One story of St. Nicholas involved bags of gold tossed through an open window and landing in stockings or shoes left by the fire to dry, which led to the custom of children putting out shoes to eagerly await gifts from St. Nicholas."
Honoring this tradition, the St. John students placed a shoe outside of their classroom for St. Nicholas to fill with treats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.