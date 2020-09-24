VALDOSTA – Lowndes County firefighters may not be able to enter into schools this year but their efforts to keep kids educated on fire prevention cannot be stopped.
Firemen with the Lowndes County Fire Rescue filmed a safety video this week to send to schools for National Fire Prevention Week, recognized Oct. 4-10.
COVID-19 derailed the county’s annual plans to visit schools and daycares, as well as give station tours. So, the department crafted a film to communicate essential information to students.
Sparky, a mascot embodied by firefighter Jordan Willis, held the spotlight Monday demonstrating proper smoke alarm handling, electrical fire safety and other safety precautions on camera.
The safety video is filmed by Motion Wave Productions and narrated by firefighter Clint Sadler.
Sadler said fire prevention knowledge is not always taught to students, sometimes being overlooked at home, so observing National Fire Prevention Week provides the county department a chance to reach and teach kids.
Though students are living in the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sadler said the outreach is still necessary.
“It’s important,” he said. “COVID happening doesn’t make it any less important.”
The video – which is largely focused on kitchen safety and includes topics of fire hazards and escape plans – offers the department’s usual prevention program such as a tour of the fire station.
“It’s still going to give us that ability to get some important information out there to the kids,” Sadler said, “get it out to where they’ll be able to still see Sparky, see the fire trucks (and) see the fire station.”
Paige Dukes, Lowndes County manager, said the video will not only reach traditional students but also virtual students.
Sadler said he believes the most significant thought a child can remember relating to fire safety is to “get out of the house.” He urges families to have an escape plan.
“They need to realize that the purpose of the fire alarm going off is because there’s potentially a fire in the house,” he said.
He asks kids to not return to the house during a fire.
The county department is planning visits to the fire station for kids throughout October which includes a meet-and-greet with Sparky, time with firefighters – and in this period of COVID-19, social distancing, Dukes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.