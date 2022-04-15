VALDOSTA – The YMCA of Valdosta provides more than 4,000 second-graders with Safety Around Water sessions.
The YMCA’s Safety Around Water program helps children learn essential water safety skills, which can allow them to respond around water safely.
“Thanks to generous community grants and donations, we are able to offer financial assistance for this program,” Lawrence S. Tobey III, YMCA president/CEO, said. “This program builds children's confidence and caution around water.”
In partnership with the city and county schools, the Valdosta YMCA program began offering sessions for second-grade students in 2017.
Randy Gaytan, YMCA physical director, said a typical Safety Around Water session includes:
– Exercises to help kids adjust to being in water.
– Instruction in “Jump, Push, Turn, Grab” and “Swim, Float, Swim” – two skill sets that kids can use if they unexpectedly find themselves in the water.
– Specific safety topics such as what to do if someone needs help in the water.
– Fun activities that reinforce skills.
Mariah Elder, Pine Grove Elementary second-grade teacher, said, “I am so impressed by how much the students have learned and retained. I’ve watch some of the children gain so much confidence in just two sessions.”
Tobey said the Safety Around Water program is expanding to all ages in the community.
If interested in the Safety Around Water program, visit valdostaymca.org or call (229) 244-4646.
