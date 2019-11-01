VALDOSTA – On Halloween night, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk gave trick-or-treaters a safe place to celebrate the holiday.
Paulk started the festival during his first tenure as sheriff in the late 1990s and brought it back when he returned to office.
“It's a great way to give kids a good, safe place,” Paulk said. “Last year, we had over 8,000 people and we are looking at 10,000 this year.”
Outside the Lowndes County Civic Center, Paulk invited numerous uniformed officers from various departments to give out candy and show off their vehicles to the attending children, including his own deputies, Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Forestry Commission, Valdosta Fire Department and other first responders.
“It lets the kids get to know us and know it's a safe place,” Paulk said.
For mother Tarean Allen, that's exactly why she chose to bring her children.
“This is our first year since we just moved here from Alaska,” Allen said. “We are used to staying on base for trick or treating and figured this would also be a safe place.”
Abby Harnage, who brought 3-year-old Tatum Holcombe to the festival, echoed similar feelings.
“This is our first time coming out,” Holcombe said. “We saw it in the newspaper and decided to come for the environment.”
Not only were the children able to meet with uniformed officers, they could participate in pony rides, bounce houses, food and hay rides, all thanks to generous community donations.
