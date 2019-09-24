VALDOSTA – Lowndes County School System recently named its September Safety Awareness For Everyone award winners.
The September winners are Mildred Akins and Mac Singletary with Lake Park Elementary School, school officials said.
"These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their No. 1 priority," school officials said. "Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance Services sponsors this award."
"Mildred Akins exemplifies the safety policies and procedures for the kitchen and cafeteria," said Dare Howze, interim cafeteria manager, at Lake Park Elementary School. "She also helps to ensure all coworkers do the same at all times. Mildred goes over and beyond to ensure the safety of the children in the cafeteria."
“Mr. Singletary has only worked for Lowndes for a few months; yet, he has made a large impact at Lake Park Elementary," said Steve Coleman, Lowndes County Schools custodial manager. "He came to work for Lowndes bringing with him ample experience and knowledge regarding the job for which he was hired. Mr. Singletary consistently goes above and beyond in carrying out his custodial duties resulting in a very clean and safe environment for the students, staff and guests in his assigned cleaning area. Mr. Singletary is a very deserving recipient of the SAFE award.”
Susan Smith, Lowndes High School cafeteria assistant, won the end-of-year drawing; she won a gift card for $100, school officials said.
