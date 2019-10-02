S.L. Mason students become Punctuation Police

Submitted PhotoTeacher Sara Townsend is rocking her first-grade class by transforming her students into Punctuation Police. For the past few weeks, students at S.L. Mason Elementary School have been writing narrative stories and recently became Punctuation Police. Students walked in and were immediately transformed into police officers who had to look for clues in their rough drafts. As they are learning the writing process as well, students had to use the COPS strategy to look for whether or not their writings had proper capitalization, order, punctuation and spelling. Students used magnifying glasses to look through their rough drafts to see what needed to be changed for the final draft of their stories. Students then rewrote the final draft of their stories by referencing their COPS anchor chart. They also had school resource officers read the book, 'Officer Buckle and Gloria,' to the class.