VALDOSTA – Volunteers Rashawnda Lewis and Michael Smith were recently recognized by Girls on the Run International, according to a statement released this week by the nonprofit's local affiliate.
Both Lewis and Smith received the Remarkable Volunteer award for their impact on Girls on the Run, according to the statement.
Lewis became involved with Girls on the Run South Georgia as a personal banker at Renasant Bank, a bank the youth organization uses, the statement read. Renasant is a sponsor of Girls on the Run South Georgia, the statement read.
She is a coach and board chair for the agency, volunteering at its fundraisers and its season 5K, according to the statement.
"She is always willing to help and is fully engaged with our girls. Rashawnda does much more for our community in so many ways. ... She is an inspiration to the girls served in South Georgia and one of the most caring individuals one could meet," Girls on the Run staff said in the statement.
Lewis advised women to love who they are and to do what they love to do, according to the statement.
Smith first connected with Girls on the Run while president of the Azalea City Civic Club, which sponsors Taste of Georgia yearly to benefit the nonprofit, the release stated. The civic club has donated $20,000 since 2017 for Girls on the Run, the release stated.
Smith was also a participant in the Girls on the Run Lip Sync Competition in 2018 and 2019, the release stated.
“Volunteers are the heart of the Girls on the Run program. We simply could not deliver our life-changing program without them," Lauren Hurley of Girls on the Run said in the statement.
"Whether it is through coaching, volunteering at 5K events, fundraising and more, volunteers are essential to inspiring girls in the South Georgia area to lead joyful, healthy and confident lives. ... We are so proud to recognize Rashawnda Lewis and Michael Smith with this national award.”
