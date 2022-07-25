VALDOSTA – For teenager Eliza Jane May, animals have always been a passion but attending veterinarian camp was a dream come true.
“I really wanted to be a large animal vet. When I walked away from my summer camp experience, I knew with confidence that’s the career I wanted to pursue," she said.
May is the daughter of Chris and Karen May of Valdosta.
She was accepted to attend the Auburn University Senior Vet Camp, June 12-17.
According to Auburn University, “campers learn about veterinary medicine first-hand in classrooms, laboratories and outdoor facilities that include Auburn’s raptor, equine, dairy, beef and swine units. Campers learn about public health, food animals, wildlife, anatomy, imaging and first aid, as well as gain valuable mentoring about veterinary science careers.
"Camp participants experience campus-life while residing in Auburn's resident dormitories, eating at campus dining facilities and enjoying evening social and recreational activities.”
In order to be accepted into the summer camp, rising ninth through 11th graders must submit an essay answering the question, “Why do you want to be a veterinarian?”
May said in her essay she identified vets as the “behind the scenes heroes of the science world.
“Many do not know that veterinarians are the reason that we have vaccines. Their advanced knowledge allows them to understand human and animal anatomy.”
May transferred to Lowndes County Schools in eighth grade, where she had her first agriculture experience at Lowndes Middle School.
She is now a rising eleventh-grader at Lowndes High, where she is a Future Farmers of America member and takes courses on the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education pathway.
Lindsey Stone, LHS teacher, said, “Eliza Jane is an amazing student who is a joy to have in class. She has a strong interest in becoming a veterinarian one day and programs such as this help to provide the hands on training that will ensure her future success.
“The Auburn University is one of the countries leading vet schools and to be accepted into their summer veterinary program is a huge honor. I am extremely proud of Eliza Jane and I am very honored that I get to be a small part of her journey.”
The upcoming school year, through LHS CTAE pathway, May will be taking vet science classes. Which will prepare her to apply for the advanced senior camp in summer 2023.
May was among 20% of 400 applicants accepted for the senior vet camp.
“The experience greatly increased my knowledge of college life,” May said. “Each night we would have to study for quizzes, staying in the dorm room and we actually had a class schedule.”
However, May said, the coolest thing was being able to feel inside a cow's stomach.
Her mother, Karen said, “We had already started looking at colleges but Eliza Jane attending this camp has helped us narrow down the search for colleges with an animal science program. I feel Lowndes County Schools truly prepared her for this experience. We are so proud of her and cannot wait to see what she accomplishes.”
Following graduation, May plans to attend the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to receive her bachelor's degree in animal science, then apply for multiple veterinarian programs, including Auburn University.
