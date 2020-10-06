S.Ga. should remain safe from hurricane

VALDOSTA — Another major hurricane may be building in the Gulf of Mexico but forecasters don’t expect it to cause much of a ruckus in South Georgia.
The National Weather Service forecast for Valdosta shows steadily increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms through the week, building from 20% Tuesday to 60% Friday.
Early in the week, a cold front that had moved south earlier will cause slight rain chances as it reverses course and inches northward, said Blair Scholl, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Temperatures will gradually rise during the week, along with humidity, said John Eerick, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“Until Friday, it looks like pretty normal summer stuff,” he said. The normal average high for Valdosta at this time of year is 83 degrees, he said.
At the end of the week, storm chances will start picking up as a likely hurricane makes itself felt, both meteorologists said.
Tropical Storm Delta was in the Caribbean heading northwest toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Delta was expected to strengthen to major hurricane status — Category 3, or at least 111 miles per hour winds — Wednesday or Thursday, the hurricane center said.
Scholl said it’s still “pretty far out” to calculate Delta’s track accurately, but the weather service’s early predictions show it hitting the Gulf Coast later in the week as a Category 1 or 2 storm. The center of the current storm track favors landfall around Louisiana or Mississippi.
The worst South Georgia can expect from Delta is heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms, Scholl and Eerick said.
Neither meteorologist expected much in the way of severe weather this week in South Georgia.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
