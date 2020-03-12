S.Ga. responds to COVID-19 diagnosis

VALDOSTA – Health officials, hospital representatives and other authorities spent Thursday responding to the first case of COVID-19 reported in Lowndes County.
After notifying the public Wednesday night that a patient with a presumptive positive diagnosis of COVID-19 had been treated at South Georgia Medical Center, hospital officials held a press conference Thursday afternoon in SGMC executive board room.
Flanked by fellow heads of medical departments, Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer for SGMC, gave a statement about the patient, treated at the SGMC main hospital and transferred to a Florida hospital, before answering questions from media.
He said officials from the Florida facility alerted SGMC officials Wednesday the patient tested positive for a presumptive diagnosis of COVID-19, Dawson said.
"During the course of this evaluation, this patient began to destabilize and became unstable, requiring one of our physicians to step in and help secure her airway by intubating her and placing her on a ventilator and subsequently sending her down to another hospital in Florida where they can provide advanced services," Dawson said.
The patient, confirmed to be a woman, is still alive and critically ill at the Florida hospital as of 1 p.m. Thursday. There is no indication she recently traveled overseas, Dawson said.
He reiterated the woman is no longer at SGMC but was treated at the main hospital from March 5 to March 7.
Dawson would not confirm if the woman came through the SGMC emergency department but said he was not aware of any other patients who came in contact with her.
"This patient was taken directly back to a treatment area as soon as they presented to the hospital," he said.
Mentioning the hospital has 21 isolation rooms, Dawson said he did not know if the patient was treated in an isolation room.
Noting that five exposed staff members were considered "high risk" as of Thursday afternoon, he said those individuals were being closely monitored. He said SGMC recommended exposed staff stay home for up to 14 days from the last date of exposure. Those individuals will undergo continued evaluation and monitoring.
While he would not confirm if the woman is the same one as the Moody Air Force Base dining facility employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Dawson said there is only one reported case related to Lowndes County.
The base was notified of the employee by the Georgia Department of Public Health, according to a statement from the base.
The Georgia DPH could not release identifying information but Kristin Patten, a public health spokesperson, said Thursday morning there is still only one case related to Lowndes County.
In terms of testing for the coronavirus locally, the South District Health Department's public information officer, Kristin Patten told The Valdosta Daily Times the DPH does not test for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning and suggested contacting the SGMC emergency department or a primary health-care provider for guidance.
South Georgia Medical Center walk-in lab reported Thursday morning it does not test for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and advised residents to call the local health department.
For the latest information on COVID-19, including protective measures, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.
