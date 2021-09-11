VALDOSTA – It’ll be 20 years to the day on Sept. 11 since the Twin Towers fell and an attack on the U.S. people changed the world. So now is a time for remembrance.
The people of Valdosta — first responders, city/county personnel and residents — gathered round the Historic Lowndes Courthouse Friday to recognize the lives lost on that day.
Pastor Martin Collins of GracePoint Church said he asked two dozen people what they were doing on that day 20 years ago.
“No one hesitated to tell me where they were at, what was going on and how they felt,” Collins said.
This is a testament to the phrase “We need to keep it before us so that we can remember (it),” he said. Collins referenced Deuteronomy 6:9, sending a message of remembrance via consistent talks with children and keeping reminders nearly everywhere you look.
Three-thousand people sacrificed themselves 20 years ago, he said, and we can’t forget that. We can’t forget that “love is stronger than hate.”
“We can’t forget that we’re stronger together than we are apart,” Collins said. “We can’t forget that first responders still run into situations and not even regarding their own lives.”
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan spoke about one of her officers whose father is a retired New York police officer.
The officer, who was 12 at the time, remembers his father working Ground Zero the day of the attack and not seeing him for weeks at a time.
Through the search and rescue process, his father found the bodies of people he didn’t know alongside the bodies of friends and colleagues.
They risked their lives for people they didn’t know because they understood that some families saw their loved ones walk out the door that morning to never return, Manahan said.
But not only that, some experienced the loss themselves, she added.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said the anniversary is a time to remember the first responders on that day.
“All of those individuals that were rushing into those two towers while everybody else was trying to rush out, tried to help these folks get out of the building,” he said. “They made the ultimate sacrifice for those folks who were in those towers when they started coming down.”
You can’t say enough about their sacrifices, he added, but you can recognize it.
In 2011, on 9/11’s 10th anniversary, Manahan got the chance to walk through the Pentagon to view the memorial and damage sustained from the plane that crashed into it.
What stuck with her the most was walking through the park, seeing the memorials with the names of the people lost and viewing the cards made by kids sent to people who lost loved ones.
“Through the days, weeks and months that followed, we saw our country come together,” she said. “It’s amazing to see how everyone came together during that time.”
We need that now more than ever, she said, and we need to celebrate first responders who put their lives on the line everyday.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said he visited second-grade classes during the last week, reminding them that there are evil people in this world.
On Sept. 11, 2001, it was a reminder for him and many others for the first time in a long while.
“They were in no hurry — they bought in, they planned, they infiltrated, lived amongst us, learned to fly here and then they went and carried out this terrible, cowardly act,” Matheson said.
It’s our task in life to always remember to tell the story of where you were, how you felt and what happened on 9/11, the mayor said.
