VALDOSTA – Willis L. Miller Public Library, 2906 Julia Drive, presents two events this week.
– From 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Dec. 1: Crafting with Brittany: Attendees will make their own paper bag Christmas ornaments. The program is face-to-face, only, library representatives said in a statement.
– Noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2: Bill Ryan will present his program, "Dixie Highway." It will be presented simultaneously on Zoom and at the library.
For more details, call the library at (220) 333-0086.
