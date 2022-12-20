VALDOSTA — Here comes the cold.
A rainy stretch in South Georgia this week will give way to the coldest temperatures of the season this weekend, forecasters said.
An 80% chance of rain was expected early in the week, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast. High temperatures through the work week were expected to be in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday, another round of showers is possible with rain chances running from 40-50%.
Things are expected to get chilly Friday. The daytime high is expected to be in the high 50s, but that evening it will be bone-chillingly cold.
Lance Frank, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office, said Friday night’s low in Valdosta will be in the “high teens to low 20s.” The official weather service forecast calls for Friday’s low to hit 21 degrees, well into the “drip the pipes” territory.
The cause of the cold is a giant storm with a strong cold front which will start pushing into South Georgia late Thursday, said Danielle Knittle, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Valdosta’s long-term average high temperature for Christmas Day is 64 degrees with an average low of 40 degrees, Knittle said. Saturday — Christmas Eve — should bring Valdosta a high of 38 and a low of 24, with Christmas Day seeing a high of 42, the weather service said.
Frank said wind chill advisories could be possible.
Both forecasters agreed on one thing: Valdosta has virtually no chance of seeing a white Christmas this year.
“The precipitation is preceding the freezing temperatures,” Knittle said.
Frank and Knittle agree there is little chance of any severe weather in South Georgia during this period.
