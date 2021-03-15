S. Ga. native signs Netflix series deal

VALDOSTA – A South Georgia native's latest season of an animated series debuted this past weekend on Netflix.
And he has recently inked an exclusive creative agreement with the entertainment streaming service.
The latest season of "Paradise PD" dropped March 12 on Netflix. "Paradise PD" follows the antics of a small-town police department.
O’Guin lives in Burbank, Calif., but he grew up in Lakeland.
O'Guin and Roger Black became creative partners in 1999 while students at the University of Georgia. They developed a comedy routine which led to the MTV sketch comedy show “Stankervision.”
They followed it with the animated series “Brickleberry” which played three seasons on Comedy Central then they created a series of “Brickleberry” comic books.
"Paradise PD" debuted on Netflix three years ago. Moving to Netflix allowed for more creative freedom than working with a traditional television network.
Earlier this year, O'Guin and Black signed a deal with Netflix where they will develop shows to exclusively pitch to the streaming service. If Netflix doesn't opt to buy it, the creative team still owns the idea, O'Guin said in a recent phone interview.
The next animated series will be "Farzar," a science-fiction comedy.
"Farzar" is about a prince whose dad is the leader. The prince thinks his dad and people are great heroes, O'Guin said, but he learns his dad and his people are the bad guys. The prince tries changing his father.
O'Guin said the episodes have been fun to write. Partly because Netflix has allowed the creative team to do anything they can think of doing.
The writing has been completed. Animation for the series will be handled by an Atlanta company. O'Guin said he hopes the series will be released in 2022.
Like "Paradise PD," viewers should expect the humor in "Farzar" to be irreverent.
As for the new season of "Paradise PD," at the end of season two, a nuclear explosion devastated the entire town. Season three opens with the fallout of that explosion.
For O'Guin, the Netflix deal is the latest success in a career that started with his childhood in South Georgia.
O’Guin graduated in 1993 from Lanier High School.
There, O’Guin participated in a national Butterfinger candy bar contest which requested drawings of Homer Simpson for a Father’s Day card. O’Guin entered the contest. He won a big-screen TV and saw his cartoons published in a national magazine.
It was the start of his cartooning career.
The pandemic has kept O'Guin and his family from visiting relatives in South Georgia but he hopes to return sometime this year.
