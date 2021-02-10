S.Ga.: More rain on the way

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County’s weather for the next week can be summed up as wet, wetter and wettest.
Following off-and-on rain Tuesday, forecasters expect higher-than-normal rain chances every day across South Georgia through the weekend.
A high-pressure system over the Midwest is to blame, said Max Gawryla, a meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“There’s a mass of cold air that the high in the Midwest is blocking from heading northward, so it’s coming south," he said.
The result is several waves of moisture moving through the area during the next seven days.
Rain chances run from 30% Wednesday to 7% Friday, with a 60% chance Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Valdosta.
South Georgia could see two to four inches of rain, with five to six inches possible in isolated spots, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Temperatures through the work week will be above average, ranging from the upper 60s to as high as 77 Thursday, he said.
The normal high temperature for Valdosta at this time of year is in the upper 60s, Gawryla said.
A cold front is expected to move through the region Saturday, bringing cooler temps with highs in the 60s, he said.
Neither forecaster saw much of a chance of widespread severe weather, though both said isolated thunderstorms are possible.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
