ATLANTA — Two members of the South Georgia legislative delegation are among 13 lawmakers facing Georgia ethics commission complaints of campaign finance law violations — including not disclosing donations.
Complaints filed Thursday allege some of the lawmakers failed to file campaign disclosures on time, or not at all.
Rep. Dexter Sharper, D-Valdosta, and Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, are two of the legislators who received complaints. The others are Sen. David Lucas, D-Macon; Sen. Sheikh Rahman, D-Lawrenceville; Sen. Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta; Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine; Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero, D-Norcross; Rep. Winfred Dukes, D-Albany; Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Lithonia; Rep. Mickey Stephens, D-Savannah; Rep. Pat Gardner, D-Atlanta; Rep. Colton Moore, R-Trenton.
In a handwritten letter to the committee dated Aug. 30, Sharper denies any unreported campaign contributions — or any contributions at all.
“As a Democrat in Georgia lobbyists don’t really contribute as much to me,” he wrote. “Also I am not on committees that are very active so there are less contributions.”
Other complaints outline lawmakers filing reports saying they received or spent no money, took contributions during the legislative session or took donations exceeding legal limits.
One complaint was withheld from The Valdosta Daily Times’ public records request because the lawmaker has not yet been served with the documents.
Sainz and Gardener both admitted filing errors in their responses to the committee, detailing that incorrect boxes had been checked.
“The mistakes were due to errors such as checking the wrong box and not in the correct time period,” Gardener wrote in her response to the committee. “I thought all my disclosures had been filed in the right time period but apparently there were some bookkeeping errors.”
In a letter dated Sept. 18, Moore said he did not accept contributions or have expenditures in the period ending June 30. However, he admitted his report filed Jan. 31 was incorrect and submitted an updated report with missing contributions and expenditures.
Jones paid a late fee and updated his disclosure report.
