VALDOSTA – Southside Library Boosters hosts Valdosta’s 30th Annual Juneteenth Celebration and the 30-year celebration of Southside Library.
The event will be held June 13-19, organizers said in a statement, adding they are seeking vendors, program participants and sponsors. For more information, call (229) 253-8313 or (229) 460-9019.
The celebration includes:
– 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 13: “Kick-off celebration, Southside Library, 527 Griffin Ave. The community is invited to join organizers for cake and punch to observe year 30 of Southside Library. Patrons can tour the facility and preview the proposed renovations and additions to the facility.
– Tuesday, June 14: “Black Tuesday." Organizers ask and encourage the community to visit and support Black-owned businesses in the area.
– 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 17: “BOOK-Yard” Bar-B-Q, Lowndes County Civic Center, 2116 E. Hill Ave., June 6-16. Pre-order meal(s) on-line or stop by Southside Library. Meal includes half chicken, rib or pulled pork dinner with macaroni and cheese, baked beans, roll, cake. Meal pick-up, 3-7 p.m. or join organizers to eat.
– June 17: An evening of entertainment and family fun. 5-7 p.m., African dancers and drummers, dramatic presentations, games, etc. No admission fee. 7 p.m., African Attire Fashion Show. "Come have fun. Come out and model your best African outfit." The audience judges. Prizes are awarded.
– Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Juneteenth Festival, Lowndes County Civic Center, 2116 E. Hill Ave. Vendors will be on-site; entertainment, music and “family fun” throughout the day. Door prizes and giveaways. No admission fee. 1 p.m., Juneteenth program with presentation of proclamation. 6 p.m., Freedom Fest, with live band/ music.
For more information, contact Beverley Richardson-Blake, chair, Southside Library Boosters, at (229) 460-9019; or Kathy James, branch manager, Southside Library, at (229) 253-8313.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.