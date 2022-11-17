VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline slipped slightly in the past week, following state and national trends.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City earlier this week was $3.15, down a penny from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price in Valdosta was $2.97 per gallon at a West Hill Avenue store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include prices at shopping clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta had the sixth-highest average gas price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA: beneath Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Brunswick and Atlanta but above Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline earlier this week was $3.75 per gallon, down four cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.16 per gallon was also down four cents in the same period, the auto club said.
“While the national average has barely budged, there are now about 13 states with some stations selling gas below $3 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “More gas stations could follow, which may be a big help with road trip budgeting as Thanksgiving approaches.”
In market action, prices for crude oil and gold jumped as stock prices tumbled, an indication that traders were building bets for aftershocks from an escalation in the war in Ukraine. Markets then retraced some of their movements as the afternoon progressed.
