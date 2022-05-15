VALDOSTA – The Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta hosted the Great American Cook-off: Battle of the First Responders at the Seasons/Miller Hardware Store for the first time in two years this weekend.
City of Valdosta, Lowndes County, Remerton and Moody Air Force Base first responders and a local business that sponsors them competed against each other for the title of The Grill Master. Proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta.
The teams were:
– Valdosta Electric Company: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office
– Steel’s Jewelry: Moody Air Force Base
– Valdosta Insurance Services: Valdosta Fire Department
– Colson Business Systems: Remerton Police and Remerton Fire Department
– Renasant Bank: Valdosta Police Department
– Waller Heating & Air: Lowndes County Fire Rescue
The Lowndes County Fire Rescue team came out on top for the third time in a row, taking home the grand prize: a Traeger grill for its headquarters.
Some of the other teams didn’t leave empty handed, as the Valdosta Fire Department won the Cornhole Tailgate Game trophy and the Remerton Police and Fire Department took home the Flickin Chicken Game trophy.
Natalie Wyatt of the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta said she was excited to see the competition come back after its hiatus.
“We’re happy to host the cook off again. It’s always a fun event for the whole family. Plus, it benefits the Boys and Girls Club,” she said.
