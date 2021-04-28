LAKELAND — South Georgia Council’s Withlacoochee Lodge, Order of the Arrow, hosted the annual Section 9 Conclave at Camp Patten.
Six-hundred Scouts from Georgia and Alabama attended. Scouts from troops in Albany, Americus, Cordele, Fitzgerald, Hahira, Homerville, Lakeland, Leesburg, Nashville, Sylvester, Tifton and Valdosta all helped host the conclave, Scouting representatives said in a statement.
"Conclave is the largest gathering of Scouts short of a national event such as a jamboree," Scouting representatives said. "Scouts spend Saturday morning in education training and in the afternoon they participate in various athletic games such as volleyball, ultimate Frisbie and Wixcikcin which is the Creek Indian version of rugby."
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia. For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/
