LAKELAND — The Boy Scouts of America South Georgia Council held its annual Webelos Rendezvous earlier this month at Camp Patten in Lanier County.
Webelos interacted and learned from older scouts things such as fire building, knot tying, outdoor cooking, axe handling, bow sawing, camp setup and outdoor first aid, scouting representatives said in a statement. The staff was made up of Boy Scouts and experienced leaders from different troops throughout the council.
The council also announced three new Vigils: John Frost, Micah Peters and Michael Sumner.
