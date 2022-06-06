S.Ga. business owner featured at Carnegie Hall

VALDOSTA – Dr. Yolanda Payne has been invited to speak June 15 at the Global Entrepreneurship Initiative’s Summer Symposium at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
She will share her experience and coaching expertise with new budding entrepreneurs from across the globe, organizers said in a statement.
Payne is the owner and founder of Yolanda’s Coaching Academy of Valdosta,
Payne has more than 28 years of experience as a transformational leader, pastor, spiritual care and law enforcement chaplain.
She has "dedicated her life to empowering people and helping them reach their greatest potential," organizers said. "She is a certified life coach and trainer, empowerment strategist, motivational speaker and best-selling author. She has been featured in USA Today as a female entrepreneur revolutionizing her industry.”
Payne, co-authored a best -selling book, "Success Breakthroughs" with Jack Canfield of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Series. The Chicken Soup for the Soul series, which has more than 250 titles and 500 million copies is in print in more than 40 languages.
She has also been featured in The Oprah Magazine as “Women Who Mean Business.” She is also the founder/owner of Yolanda’s Coaching Academy, where she trains and certifies individuals to be life coaches.
"In the program offered, the individual chooses the focus of the conversation. At the same time, the coach listens and contributes observations and questions and concepts and principles, which can assist in generating possibilities and identifying actions," organizers said. "The clarity needed to support the most effective actions is achieved through the coaching process."
Online/Virtual Buisness: www.yolandascoachingacademy.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.