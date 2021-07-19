VALDOSTA – "Unlocking Luke’s Voice" is a book co-authored by Valdosta City Schools special educators, Liz Fraleigh and Mary Clare Tarpley.
Fraleigh and Tarpley met in college and ended up teaching at the same school years later. They were reunited by the bond shared for extraordinary children.
They have been in the process of collaborating on this book for years. Advocating for each other but especially their children, they hope this book has far-reaching positive implications.
As special educators they aim to promote awareness and advocacy for speaking for those who can’t speak for themselves.
The story of how Luke’s voice was unlocked and Childhood Apraxia of Speech was resolved. Tarpley leaves no stone unturned to find Luke’s voice especially when a child has three words and loses them.
The authors of Unlocking Luke’s Voice hosted a booking signing event on Monday, July 19.
