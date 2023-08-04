VALDOSTA — Firefighters battled a blaze this week that engulfed an RV.
At 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of Charter Oaks Drive, according to a statement from the fire department.
The first fire unit arrived within five minutes and found a recreational vehicle on fire, threatening another vehicle and a nearby home.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented further damage to the exposed properties. No injuries were reported, firefighters said.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted on scene.
An electrical shoreline was plugged into the RV and believed to be a contributing factor to the cause, the fire department said.
