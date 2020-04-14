VALDOSTA -- During Tuesday's Valdosta Board of Education meeting, the board voted to bring in Rush Propst as the new head football coach for Valdosta High School.
The vote was approved 5 to 4.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 10:39 pm
