VALDOSTA – The runoff primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21.
South Georgia voters will decide a local nonpartisan judge's race and several statewide races to see who will be the candidate in partisan races in the November general election.
Southern Judicial Circuit superior court judge candidates Catherine Mims Smith and William Long Whitesell will be on the ballot for Lowndes County residents and voters in four other South Georgia counties.
In the May 24 primary election, Smith had 14,926 votes, or 46.02%, combined from the five counties of the Southern Judicial Circuit – Lowndes, Brooks, Echols, Colquitt and Thomas, according to the Georgia Secretary of State website. Whitesell had a combined five-county total of 11,231 votes, or 34.63%. The third candidate, Robert L. Moore Jr., earned 6,274 votes, or 19.35%.
No candidate reached the 50% plus one vote required to win the seat, forcing the top two candidates to face off for the final vote.
Voters will also choose candidates in some statewide races for the runoff.
Lowndes County elections office reports 1,853 registered voters cast ballots during the nine days of early voting earlier this month.
From 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, registered voters may vote in an assigned precinct. To find an assigned precinct, go to: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For more information, contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
