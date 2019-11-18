VALDOSTA – Residents can head to the polls this week and next week to vote early in runoff races.
Early voting started Monday and will be held 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Nov. 22. Hours for next week will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27. All early voting will occur at the Lowndes County Board of Elections, 2808 N. Oak St.
The runoff election will feature a mayoral race between Scott James Matheson and J.D. Rice and a race for the Valdosta City Council at-large seat between incumbent Councilman Ben Norton and Adrian Rivers.
The official runoff election will be Dec. 3. All registered voters inside the city limits are eligible to vote in the runoff, even if they did not vote in the Nov. 5 election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.