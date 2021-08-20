Rotary names Jenkins new club president

VALDOSTA – Succeeding Miguel Vicente, Terri Jenkins is the new Valdosta Rotary Club president.
Jenkins, who is the executive director of the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia, began her term in July. She has been a member of Rotary for eight years.
She will serve one year and will focus on the theme, “Serve to Change Lives.”
“Anything that we zone in on this year will be intentional to make an impact,” Jenkins said.
She noted that becoming Rotary president has been in the making for three years.
She has been a program chair and membership chair and will be on the nonprofit’s board as immediate past president once her term is completed.
"My plan is to bring more awareness to the community as to what Rotary does and the impact that we have on a local level, as well as a state and global level," Jenkins said. "There are many components to Rotary that people might not be aware of.”
She added Rotary has multiple initiatives such as assisting countries without clean water, implementing water systems for the elderly and working with the city and county to adopt a highway.
According to Steve Barnes, 2020-21 district governor, Valdosta Rotary is the first in the district to advance its Saving Lives with Medicines initiative, which helps provide “life-saving medicines to those in need for hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol and asthma. The club reported more than $600,000 in medicines and supplies have benefitted more than 4,600 people."
The club partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, hosts a yearly Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner, has the Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust, has received the Governor’s Gold award and has been engaged in several other community efforts.
Jenkins wants to continue Rotary’s annual involvements such as ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Valdosta.
The organization recently adopted the Valdosta Early College Academy through its youth services program “to fulfill the needs that the young students have there as they go through the program,” Jenkins said.
Rotary held a back-to-school supply drive for the students and also raised money so sixth graders could purchase uniforms.
The nonprofit’s community engagement aligns with its mission, which Jenkins said is centered on promoting integrity and peace and providing service to others.
“Anything that we strive to do is to bring benefits to those in the community that we serve and providing service,” she said.
Jenkins said throughout her membership she has learned more about giving back to people.
“Rotary has provided me an opportunity to give back on a level that I did not realize,” she said.
The Rotary Club Valdosta meets noon each Wednesday at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Jenkins said the club plans to be at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Expo in September.
More information: Valdosta Rotary Club on Instagram or Facebook.
