Rotary holds changing of the guard

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta North Rotary Club held its annual Changing of the Guard ceremony recently at the Valdosta Country Club.
The gavel was passed from Sheryl Dasinger, president of the group for 2020-21, to Shirley Andrews.
"Rotarians joyfully commemorated a year of service to their community and the world, meaningful friendships, and fabulous fun," members said in a statement.
The Changing of the Guard salutes outgoing officers and board members and welcomes the new. The club also commemorates the past year’s accomplishments and sets course for the upcoming year.
Guests included District Governor Steve Barnes.
"Immense appreciation was expressed to President Sheryl Dasinger, and the 2020-21 board of directors," members said.
Founded in 1905, the purpose of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. The Valdosta North Rotary Club meets Tuesdays for lunch at the Valdosta Country Club. Visitors are always most welcome, members said.
The 2020-21 board of directors are Shirley Andrews, president; Sheryl Dasinger, past-president; Danny Broyles, social media chair; Heather Ferguson, secretary; Darlene Johnson, treasurer; Vivian Miller-Cody, sergeant-at-arms; Michael Lindsey, president nominee.
Committee chairs for the 2020-21 are Bob Harrison, bulletin editor, web master, youth services chair; John Dukes Jr., Georgia Rotary study; Clarence Spires, Rotary Foundation chair; Michael Lindsey, membership chair; Heather Ferguson, executive secretary; Candy Rowe, public image, teacher appreciation dinner; Courtney Gooding, bulletin editor.
