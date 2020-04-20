Rotary donates to coronavirus relief

VALDOSTA — In its quest to fulfill Rotary International’s motto of “Service Above Self,” the Rotary Club of Valdosta donated $5,000 to the Greater Valdosta United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“We appreciate the support Rotary does in this community and throughout the world,” said Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way executive director. “Service above self is also what the GVUW strives to do by bringing the community together. Thank you for this donation that will help agencies and individuals in these tough times.”
Serving individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties, the GVUW is using the COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide food and help residents with water/power payments.
“This donation will help address some of the most pressing needs within the community,” said Bill Kent, president of the Valdosta Rotary Club. “Moving forward, we will continue to identify ways to provide additional help, both as a club and through the individual efforts of our members.”
As part of Rotary International’s network of 35,000 clubs worldwide, the Rotary Club of Valdosta, which was established in 1919, has "a rich history of community service that includes financial support for literacy and educational programs and financial hardship assistance for law-enforcement officers," according to club representatives.
For more information, contact the Rotary Club of Valdosta at rotaryofvaldosta@gmail.com or the GVUW at staff@unitedwayvaldosta.org.
