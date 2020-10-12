Rotary donates to advocacy center

VALDOSTA – Jennifer Clark, the family advocate coordinator for the Children's Advocacy Center, received gift cards for groceries, food and gas from the members of the Valdosta North Rotary Club.
The Children's Advocacy Center of Lowndes County, Inc. is a community resource center created to minimize the trauma of child victims of sexual abuse and physical abuse by responding to their immediate and long term needs in a child-friendly, safe environment and to maximize prosecution to those who commit crimes against children, Rotary officials said in a statement.
The Valdosta North Rotary Club is a local club of Rotary International, an international service organization with a stated purpose of bringing together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all.
Visitors are invited to attend meetings at noon on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Valdosta Country Club.
