Rotary donates diapers to home program

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta North Rotary Club recently donated diapers to the Georgia Home Visiting Program.
The Georgia Home Visiting Program is a statewide effort sponsored by the Georgia Department of Public Health in partnership with Georgia communities, granting the opportunity for every child in the state to have a great start in life, Rotary representatives said in a statement.
"The Parent As Teachers home visiting services are available to families connecting them to resources and ensuring that these important early years are rich with opportunities for children to be educated, safe and healthy," Rotary representatives said.
The Valdosta North Rotary Club is a local club of Rotary International, an international service organization with the stated purpose of bringing together "business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world," representatives said. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all.
Visitors are invited to attend meetings at noon on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Valdosta Country Club.
