Rotary Club names Ferguson secretary

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta North Rotary Club has announced the selection of Heather Ferguson as secretary of the club.
Ferguson has worked in the financial services industry for 14 years and is currently a financial advisor with WB&T Wealth Partners of Raymond James, club members said.
She has been involved with the Valdosta North Rotary Club for more than 10 years, having served on the board in numerous capacities including as president. She has led many initiatives for the club including the teacher appreciation dinner and other community-based projects and fundraisers, club members said.
Ferguson said she understands the importance of giving back to her community. In addition to her roles with Rotary, she is past-board chair for the Greater Valdosta United Way. She is actively involved with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, served on the chamber’s community council and was a member of the 2011 Class of Leadership Lowndes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.