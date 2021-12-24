Rotary Club donates to Salvation Army

VALDOSTA – Each year the Valdosta North Rotary Club participates with the Salvation Army by ‘ringing the bell’ to raise funds for those in need, club representatives said. This year, the Rotary Club rang the bell Dec. 10 at the Walmart on Perimeter Road. The Rota-Cadets from Crossroads Baptist School also participated by ringing the bell. That day the community donated $715.71 to the kettle manned by the Valdosta North Rotary Club.
Britt McLane with McLane Funeral & Cremation Services and Johnny Dukes of Brandon, Rackley & Dukes, CPA each matched the donations for a total donation of $2,146.00, club representatives said in a statement.
Shirley Andrews, president of the Valdosta North Rotary Club, joined with Dukes and McLane in presenting the funds to Capt. Chris Thomas of the Salvation Army.
