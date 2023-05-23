VALDOSTA — It’s one thing to be honored with an award. It’s another for the award to be named after you.
Friday, the Rev. Floyd Rose, a longtime civil rights activist, was honored as Person of the Year by the ACTION social club at Valdosta State University. The award was presented at Victory Church on Lee Street.
As the award was presented, Floyd was told the annual honor would be named after him from then on.
Rose, who came to Valdosta in 1995, has long served as the head of the People’s Tribunal, a nonprofit organization which addresses ongoing community concerns with local government.
The Friday gathering was punctuated by musical performances and accolades from those in the community who know Rose.
Darren Neal, Valdosta NAACP chapter president, called Rose a man “who says what he means and means what he says.”
The ACTION award was not the only honor he received Friday. Mayor Scott James Matheson presented Rose with an official city proclamation naming May 19 as Floyd Rose Day. A number of local ministers took part in a ceremonial washing of Floyd’s feet, described as a remembrance of ancient times when travelers with dusty feet would be welcomed into a home with their feet being washed by the lowest of servants.
After the ceremony in the church, those present took part in a nearby ticketed dinner catered by The Cornbread Skillet.
