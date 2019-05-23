VALDOSTA - Civil rights activist Floyd Rose was escorted out of a city council meeting at Valdosta City Hall, Thursday evening.
Rose came to the meeting to once again ask the city to change the name of Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard.
When he exceeded the time allotted for public commenting Mayor John Gayle asked Rose to yield the floor. When Rose ignored the request, the mayor asked security to escort him from the room. Rose was peacefully escorted out of the room and will not be charged with any violations. This is a developing story, details will be added shortly.
