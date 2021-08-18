Ronn graduates from US Army War College

VALDOSTA – Army Col. Michael Ronn, a 1994 Valdosta High School graduate, has completed a master’s degree strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education, Army officials said in a statement.
Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, deputy chief of staff for intelligence of the United States Army, presided and spoke to the class of 382 senior officers, international officers and civilians serving at the senior executive service level or above.
Ronn assumed Command of Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Healthcare Facility in Belgium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.