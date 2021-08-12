Rome changes position with county schools

VALDOSTA – LaVerne Rome, Lowndes County Schools director of public relations, announced she will be taking the position of district family & community engagement coordinator with the school system Sept. 1.
She said she made the change to spend more time with family and to have summers off.
Rome began her career at Lowndes County Schools as a secretary in 1986; after taking time off to return to college and raise her family, she returned in 2005 as district parent involvement coordinator, she said.
In 2015, she assumed the role as director of public relations. She described her change in position as “bittersweet” but notes the role as “the highlight of my career.”
“As I reflect, I am very proud of the work done and the accomplishments made during my tenure in this position," she said in a statement. "I feel certain that I am leaving this program better than I found it. I look forward to my successor taking it to the next level.”
