VALDOSTA – Two Romanian men have been arrested in connection with a possible credit-card scam.
At 6:10 p.m. Monday evening, Lowndes County sheriff's deputies stopped a Cadilac CT6 traveling southbound on Interstate 75 at the mile 10 marker below the speed limit.
The stop resulted in the arrest of Razvan Tutu and Razvan Gava "lodged on warrants for forgery of a financial transaction card, possession of tools for a crime, possession of fraud devices and tampering with evidence," according to authorities.
After smelling marijuana odor coming from inside the vehicle and information from a roadside interview, deputies performed a probable cause search of the car which resulted in the discovery of 26 hidden debit, credit and gift cards encoded with information from identity theft victims, authorities said.
Authorities also found more than $12,000 in "proceeds," a credit card reader/writer, two gas-skimming devices, one micro-electronic storage device, one gram of marijuana and approximately one gram of MDMA, according to law enforcement officials.
Tutu and Gava, both Romanian citizens, were transported to the Lowndes County Jail, authorities said.
