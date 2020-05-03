VALDOSTA – With the Valdosta Board of Education still refusing to give a reason for why it did not renew the contract of high school football Coach Alan Rodemaker, the community has been left searching for answers.
The Valdosta Daily Times was tipped off that it might be worthwhile to take a look at Rodemaker's school debit card purchases.
Following an open records request, the Times uncovered a receipt dated Feb. 8, 2019 that raised some questions.
On that day, Rodemaker with other coaches and some spouses were attending a coach’s clinic in Marietta and had dinner at Pappadeaux. About 15 people were present, according to Sam Dennis, Rodemaker’s attorney.
The total receipt for the dinner including tip was $555 paid for with a school debit card issued to Assistant Principal Kendrick Moody and used by Rodemaker, the Times was told.
“Moody was not there at the time. The debit card is in Moody’s name because he is a school administrator,” said Gary Moser, city school system attorney. “At that point in time, it was allowed that some people could have the debit card. They don’t do that anymore now.”
The open records request also included a second receipt from the same dinner at Pappadeaux which was for the alcoholic drinks only, with a total including tip of $173 paid with the same card.
It is unclear why there were two receipts, one with the food and alcohol and one with alcohol only.
Through his attorney, Rodemaker said there was no prohibition against the use of the card to purchase alcohol at these types of dinners. He said after the trip the receipt was turned in as usual and there was no effort to hide the purchase.
When asked if there is a school policy prohibiting the purchase of alcohol with school funds or taxpayer money, Moser first said there is not.
“No, there’s not a specific policy about using alcohol. However, it is generally understood that you don’t buy booze with school money. We do have some guidance on the credit card but it doesn’t specifically talk about using alcohol,” Moser said.
On a followup call, however, Moser said there is a written policy in place concerning the purchase of alcohol. When asked for a copy, Moser suggested The Valdosta Daily Times do another open records request. The newspaper has submitted that request and is waiting for a response.
The Times also attempted to reach all school board members by phone and email to ask whether or not they were aware of the incident involving the use of school funds to purchase alcohol at the dinner and whether this played into the non-renewal of Rodemaker’s contract.
School board member Liz Shumphard said, “I’d rather not speak on that at this time.”
Debra Bell said, “I’d rather not say.”
Tyra Howard and Warren Lee both responded saying, “Due to pending litigation, I have been advised not to comment on any matters relating to Coach Rodemaker.”
Tad Moseley said, “Yes I am aware of this situation and its resolution.” He did not comment further, also saying because of pending legal issues with Rodemaker the matter is "with the attorney."
Stacy Bush said he could not comment on personnel matters and deferred to Superintendent Todd Cason.
Bush added if there is not a prohibition against using school funds to purchase alcohol this is something he thinks should be remedied.
Trey Sherwood, Kelisa Brown and Kelly Wilson did not respond by phone or email.
An effort was made to reach Cason for comment, who also deferred to school attorney Moser.
There are conflicting accounts as to whether the school system was paid back for the alcohol purchase.
Rodemaker said no money was paid back because no school policy had been broken, nor had he been asked to pay the money back.
Moser said the money was paid back and when asked for a receipt of the reimbursement, he again said the newspaper could do another open records request for this information.
The Times has submitted this request as well and is waiting to hear back.
Rodemaker and his attorney insist the non-renewal of the coaching contract had nothing to do with the alcohol purchase and maintain the decision was racially motivated.
Leah Rodemaker, Coach Alan Rodemaker’s wife, has filed a lawsuit against Valdosta school board members Lee, Shumphard, Howard, Bell and Brown. They are the board members who voted earlier this year not to renew the coach's contract.
Since his departure, the school system hired a white coach to replace Rodemaker, who is also white.
"In an effort to cover their racial discrimination, they are trying to suggest blame on Coach Rodemaker for a credit card charge that involved 12 or more coaches and their spouses, an approved dinner and drinks," Dennis said. “It is important to note that after the date of this charge, Coach Rodemaker with knowledge of the principal and superintendent, was not only renewed as the head coach but was not reprimanded or disciplined because this was not out of the ordinary and not a violation."
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue to follow this story.
Shane Thomas, Juston Lewis and Desiree Carver contributed to this story.
Valdosta school board member Stacy Bush: If there are not rules about using school funds to purchase alcohol that should be remedied.
