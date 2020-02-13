VALDOSTA –– The decision stands but questions remain about the future of the Valdosta High School football program and coach Alan Rodemaker.
After a highly anticipated revote by the board of education Tuesday, Rodemaker is officially out as the head coach of the Valdosta Wildcats but school board members aren’t saying why.
The Valdosta Performing Arts Center where Tuesday’s meeting was held was packed, the majority of the crowd came to support Rodemaker.
Board member Warren Lee did not even want the BOE to reconsider the decision not to renew Rodemaker’s contract, but fellow board member Kelly Wilson responded, “Voters and concerned citizens should consider this when picking their school board. Sometimes the only way to fix a toxic relationship is to end it.”
When Debra Bell, who had voted to not renew the coach’s contract at the previous meeting decided to vote in favor of reconsidering the decision — in step with those who had voted to retain Rodemaker — it appeared the ouster might be reversed.
A dozen people addressed the board, each allotted five minutes, and nearly all of them praised the coach and condemned the BOE for its previous decision.
Rodemaker has retained attorney Sam Dennis who said he and his client will fight the decision.
“They have not renewed a coach that the community overwhelmingly supports and loves. They have ripped apart a successful football program that is way bigger than just football games and Friday nights,” Dennis said. “They have destroyed something that was positive and unifying in our community. They should say why, but there is no valid reason. It’s a sad day in our community.”
Rodemaker said he is fully invested in the school and its football program and despite the actions of the board wants to stay on as head coach.
After a lengthy closed door meeting, the board held its second vote following a motion to recall, which would have given Rodemaker his job back if it had passed.
The vote was exactly the same as the original vote to oust Rodemaker. Kelly Wilson, Stacy Bush, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley voted to renew his contract while Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown opposed.
None of the board members, on either side of the vote, explained their position.
Similarly, in March 2019, Valdosta High School band director Michael Thomas was told his contract would not be renewed. Thomas ultimately resigned but no reason was ever given to the public by the Board as to why his contract would not be renewed.
The Valdosta Daily Times is awaiting a statement from the school system.
Rodemaker posted a 36-17 record in four years as head coach at Valdosta, leading the Wildcats to a state championship in 2016 –– the first state championship since 1998. This past season, Rodemaker led Valdosta to a 10-3 record and the team’s second straight Class 6A state quarterfinal appearance.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
