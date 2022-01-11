'Rock Out' helps United Way

Submitted PhotoThe Greater Valdosta United Way was presented $3,500 from the Jingle Bell Rock Out.Submitted photo are representatives from Jacobs Ladder, Miracle League, LARC, YMCA champions league, Special Olympics of Georgia. and Martin Tucker with Taming Nature lawn care. He created the concept and partnered with the GVUW, Miracle League and VLPRA to make this happen. Thank you to all the donors and the kids that came out and experienced the Miracle League field and activities. We plan to grow this and encourage more youth of all abilities to participate next year. Community United!