'Rock Out' helps United Way

VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way was presented $3,500 from organizers of "Jingle Bell Rock Out."
Representatives from Jacobs Ladder, Miracle League, LARC, YMCA champions league, Special Olympics of Georgia. and Martin Tucker with Taming Nature lawn care took part in the check presentation, organizers said in a statement.
Tucker created the concept and partnered with the Greater Valdosta United Way, Miracle League and Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority to make the event happen, organizers said.
"Thank you to all the donors and the kids that came out and experienced the Miracle League field and activities," United Way representatives said as part of the statement. "We plan to grow this and encourage more youth of all abilities to participate next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.