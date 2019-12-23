VALDOSTA — A team of motorcycles replaced reindeer to help deliver gifts for kids Saturday.
Hundreds of bikers from across the region packed the parking lot at the Lake Park Plaza on Dec. 21 for the 27th Annual Toy Ride.
Santa’s sleigh, pulled by truck, led a parade of nearly 750 motorcycles on Highway 41 from Lake Park to Valdosta. All along the way, spectators gathered to wave and cheer the bikers as they made their way to the Five Points Shopping Center.
Sponsored by the Outback Riders, the event is held every year to bring toys and raise money for the Empty Stocking Fund.
To participate in the parade, riders were required to bring an unwrapped gift and deliver it to Five Points to be handed over to the Salvation Army. The gifts will be given to parents across Valdosta to ensure kids have presents under their Christmas trees this year.
Shon Hopkins, 46, has lived in Valdosta for 20 years and participated in the Toy Ride for the same length of time.
Hopkins has been part of the event nearly every year, missing only twice due to battery problems and a family emergency.
"I just love the environment, the atmosphere, all the people that are bringing the toys for the kids," Hopkins said. "It's always a good thing to help out."
Originally organized by the eight Outback Riders members in 1993, the first toy ride included an estimated 50-60 motorcycles. That number has grown dramatically through the years with upwards of 2,000 riders in 2018.
With rain forecast for the afternoon, turnout was lower than expected, but 750 vehicles still participated in an overcast yet dry afternoon ride.
Don Brotherton, a member of the Outback Riders, said he is appreciative of everyone who came out even with the threat of rain and that it shows the character of the local community.
"It just shows how great Lowndes County, Valdosta and the surrounding areas are and how giving they are and how heartfelt it is that they want kids to have toys for Christmas," Brotherton said.
When riders reached Five Points at about 2:30 p.m., a check was presented to Salvation Army Lt. Chris Thomas.
Riders who carried their presents 16 miles dropped them off with the Salvation Army at the parking lot of the Five Points Shopping Center.
Once the cavalcade of steel horses arrived, drawings were held to give out prizes.
With the bikers’ toys received, the Salvation Army will inventory them, then distribute them as best it can to match the needs of more than 1,000 area children registered with the Empty Stocking Fund.
"It's huge for the community that it supports those who are in need. As most people know, the poverty rate is 26.5% of everyone that lives in Valdosta," Thomas said. "A lot of people cannot provide toys for themselves nor for their children because they're busy trying to pay the bills. So, this is incredible ... that they'll still have a Christmas because the community came through for them."
